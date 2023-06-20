News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Edinburgh: 2-bed end terraced home with driveway and private garden for £240,000

The two bed home in Edinburgh is could be a great home for first time buyers

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

This two bedroom end terraced property located in Edinburgh is a must view for families and first time buyers. Yopa has listed the location for £240,000.

Highlights of the property include a modern integrated kitchen, stylish bathroom suites, light neutral decor throughout, and continuous contemporary flooring for the ground floor. Additionally, the home has double glazing, gas central heating and good storage provision. Externally, there is an enclosed rear garden with a lawn, paved patios and a storage shed, whilst to the front is a mono blocked driveway.

The Zoopla listing says: “Upstairs, the landing provides another deep store cupboard and gives access to the main family bathroom which consists of a three-piece suite, a mains shower over the bath, and stylish tiled splash walls. The two double bedrooms are set to either aspect, both similarly well proportioned and offering carpeted flooring and built-in wardrobes, with bedroom two additionally offering a door opening to a Juliet balcony.”

Agent: Yopa

Offers over: £240,000

Location: Pennywell Place, Edinburgh EH4

Contact: 01322 352304

For more information, visit Zoopla.

