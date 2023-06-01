This two bedroom property located in Edinburgh is a must view for first time buyers on a budget. Mov Real Estate has listed the location for £115,000.

This tastefully decorated ground floor flat is part of an established residential development. Internally, the hall gives access throughout and features two built-in storage cupboards, the secured entry system and a box/storage room. Set to the rear with a leafy view, the lounge features wood-effect flooring and a central light fitting.

Set off the hall with a side-aspect window, is a stylish modern bathroom, with a mains shower over the bath, and a ladder-style radiator. Set internally is a generous box/storage room offering excellent flexible storage and/or study space.

The kitchen is front-facing, and features easy-maintenance flooring and space for a breakfast/dinner table. Fitted units include stone-effect worktops, a sink with a drainer, a washing machine, a fridge/freezer, and a cooker oven unit.

The Zoopla listing says: “Wester Hailes is an established western residential suburb of Edinburgh, offering plenty of local amenities and a selection of supermarkets within a short radius, including a Lidl at Westside Plaza, an Asda at Chesser, and a large Sainsbury’s at nearby Longstone. The Gyle Centre and Hermiston Gait retail parks are both within easy reach and also offer large supermarkets and numerous popular high street names, whilst Westside Plaza also provides a multi-screen cinema.

“There is easy commuting into the city by bus, with the city bypass and major trunk routes also readily accessible. There are numerous public spaces including walks along the Union Canal, plus local schools from primary through to secondary level within easy reach, as well as Edinburgh College and the Sighthill campus of Edinburgh Napier University.”

Agent: Mov Real Estate

Offers over: £115,000

Location: Dumbryden Gardens, Wester Hailes, Edinburgh EH14

Contact: 03300 386735