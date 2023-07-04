For sale in Edinburgh: 3-bed semi-detached house with south facing garden and private driveway for £255,000
This three bed home has everything first time buyers in Edinburgh possibly need
This three bedroom home located in Edinburgh is a must view for first time buyers jumping on the property ladder. Gilson Gray LLP has listed the location and is accepting offers over £255,000.
This home offers a modern interior including three well sized bedrooms as well as a spacious south facing garden. The exterior also includes a private driveway.
The Zoopla listing says: “Forming part of a modern development in Burdiehouse, this semi detached house offers a spacious reception room, a breakfast kitchen, three bedrooms, a bathroom, and a WC, plus a south-facing garden and a private driveway. The home is presented with attractive, contemporary interiors and is sure to appeal to a wealth of buyers, with excellent amenities, transport links, and open spaces nearby. Integrated kitchen appliances comprising an oven, hob, extractor hood, and dishwasher will be included in the sale.”
Agent: Gilson Gray LLP
Offers over: £255,000
Location: 78 Clippens Drive, Burdiehouse EH17
Contact: 01312 683630
For more information, visit Zoopla.