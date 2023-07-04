News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

For sale in Edinburgh: 3-bed semi-detached house with south facing garden and private driveway for £255,000

This three bed home has everything first time buyers in Edinburgh possibly need

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read

This three bedroom home located in Edinburgh is a must view for first time buyers jumping on the property ladder. Gilson Gray LLP has listed the location and is accepting offers over £255,000.

This home offers a modern interior including three well sized bedrooms as well as a spacious south facing garden. The exterior also includes a private driveway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Zoopla listing says: “Forming part of a modern development in Burdiehouse, this semi detached house offers a spacious reception room, a breakfast kitchen, three bedrooms, a bathroom, and a WC, plus a south-facing garden and a private driveway. The home is presented with attractive, contemporary interiors and is sure to appeal to a wealth of buyers, with excellent amenities, transport links, and open spaces nearby. Integrated kitchen appliances comprising an oven, hob, extractor hood, and dishwasher will be included in the sale.”

Agent: Gilson Gray LLP

Most Popular

Offers over: £255,000

Location: 78 Clippens Drive, Burdiehouse EH17

Contact: 01312 683630

For more information, visit Zoopla.

Related topics:SaleEdinburghHomeWealthZoopla