This five bedroom property in Edinburgh is a must view for families looking for their ultimate dream home. Murray & Currie Property has listed this luxury house on the market for £2,450,000.

The stunning property has a mix of traditional and modern styles throughout, and is situated in the sought after location of Murrayfield. It is believed the house dates back to the early 1850s and was built for James Craig, one of the entrepreneurs behind the Craig & Rose paint company. Founded in 1829, the company was renowned for the quality of its products, gaining many prestigious contracts including developing the iconic red oxide paint for the Forth Bridge.

Inside the home there are 5 bedrooms, a home office and guest suite. The rooms feature beautiful timber features, including built-in display cabinets and an ornate mantelpiece, it’s the listed wallpaper which catches the eye. This rare example of Tynecastle Canvas from the late Victorian era, features embossed linen mounted on canvas and were designed to imitate 18th century Spanish examples.

This peaceful, landscaped space offers a large patio area, accessed from the kitchen/diner, and a mix of borders and lawn. A range of trees and shrubs have already been planted, but it awaits the new owner to put their stamp on the garden.

The Zoopla listing said: “Tor House is a magnificent Victorian villa, modelled in a Neo-Jacobean style, which lies in the prestigious Edinburgh suburb of Murrayfield. Ama Homes has sympathetically restored and converted the house into two substantial family homes: Tor House East and Tor House West.”

Agent: Murray & Currie Property

Offers over: £2,450,000

Location: Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Midlothian EH12

Contact: 01312 688548