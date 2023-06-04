This seven bedroom property located in Edinburgh is a must view for families looking for their ultimate dream home. Rettie has listed this grand and luxury property on the market for £3,600,000.

This listing offers the rare opportunity to acquire a meticulously presented, fully restored and refurbished three storey, seven-bedroom, five-bathroom, Victorian home which is located in one of Edinburgh’s most coveted addresses.

This property has undergone comprehensive renovation both internally and externally, having been fully re-plumbed and re-wired, with new water, gas and electric supplies from street level. Additionally, the property benefits from an abundance of outdoor space with a 1,275 square foot triple garage and a professionally designed, planted and landscaped rear garden and patio area.

The Zoopla listing says: “Inverleith Row is situated in an affluent and highly sought-after residential area, within easy walking distance of the City’s financial business districts, abundant shopping establishment, boutiques and bars – and cosmopolitan Stockbridge, which is renowned for its village atmosphere, artisan shops, cafes and restaurants. The area benefits from easy access to the City’s efficient bus and tram services, Scotland’s Motorway Network, Waverly Station and Edinburgh’s International Airport.”

Agent: Rettie

Offers over: £3,600,000

Location: Inverleith Row, Edinburgh EH3

Contact: 01312 686871