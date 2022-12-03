For Sale in Edinburgh: Pristine 2-bed flat with views of Edinburgh Castle on the market for £285,000
A pristine two-bed flat with immaculate views of Edinburgh Castle placed in the hub of the historic Old Town - you won’t see anything like this for a hot minute
Sometimes it’s difficult to look past the unorthodox features of unusual properties and picture yourself living comfortably. That couldn’t be further from the truth with this two-bed flat in Edinburgh’s historic Grassmarket - the property strikes a perfect balance between unusual and liveable.
The immaculate ground floor flat, put on the market by Simpson & Marwick, is situated within a traditional building and is within close walking distance of the commercial thoroughfares of Princes Street and George Street.
According to the listing on Zoopla, the flat features, “all fitted carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, a hob, an oven, a dishwasher, a fridge and a washing machine - all included in the sale price. Buyers also have access to items of furniture via separate negotiation, leaving your castle fortified with modern furniture.
For working adults, the property is a stone’s throw away from Edinburgh’s financial sector and for families George Heriot’s School is within 0.2 miles and Tollcross Primary School a little further at 0.5 miles.
Enquiries regarding the property at 2/1 King’s Stables Road can be made through Simpson & Marwick on 01312 684452 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Property type: Freehold
Location: 2/1 King’s Stables Road, Edinburgh EH1
Price: £285,000
Agent: Simpson & Marwick
Contact: 01312 684452
Council Tax Band: D