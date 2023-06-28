For Sale in Edinburgh: Quaint 2-bed house with a stunning conservatory and large wrap-around garden for £170k
A quaint end terrace house in Edinburgh has appeared on the market
A quaint two-bedroom end terrace house in Edinburgh has appeared on the market for a guide price of £170,000. The corner plot set off a quiet residential street, located in Muirhouse, has many stand-out features and is one of the cheapest on the market.
The ground floor benefits from an entrance hall with storage, and a recently installed kitchen with a back door out to the rear garden. Elsewhere there’s a spacious living room with an open archway into the aestival conservatory.
Upstairs comprises two good-sized double bedrooms and a renovated bathroom offering a high-pressure shower. Externally, the property benefits from a large workshop/timber shed in the garden to the rear, gas central heating and double glazing.
Location: Muirhouse Gardens, Edinburgh EH4
Price: £170,000
Agent: Purplebricks
