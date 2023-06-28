News you can trust since 1873
For Sale in Edinburgh: Quaint 2-bed house with a stunning conservatory and large wrap-around garden for £170k

A quaint end terrace house in Edinburgh has appeared on the market

By Will Millar
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST

A quaint two-bedroom end terrace house in Edinburgh has appeared on the market for a guide price of £170,000. The corner plot set off a quiet residential street, located in Muirhouse, has many stand-out features and is one of the cheapest on the market.

The ground floor benefits from an entrance hall with storage, and a recently installed kitchen with a back door out to the rear garden. Elsewhere there’s a spacious living room with an open archway into the aestival conservatory.

Upstairs comprises two good-sized double bedrooms and a renovated bathroom offering a high-pressure shower. Externally, the property benefits from a large workshop/timber shed in the garden to the rear, gas central heating and double glazing.

If you'd like to own this three-bed detached house - make your enquiry on 02475 132146

or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla. Alternatively, you can view the property on estate agent Purplebricks’ website.

Location: Muirhouse Gardens, Edinburgh EH4

Price: £170,000

Agent: Purplebricks

Contact: 02475 13

Muirhouse Gardens, Edinburgh EH4

Muirhouse Gardens, Edinburgh EH4

The entrance to the property

The entrance to the property

The lounge area on the ground floor

The lounge area on the ground floor

Another angle of the lounge on the ground floor

Another angle of the lounge on the ground floor

