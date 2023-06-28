A quaint end terrace house in Edinburgh has appeared on the market

A quaint two-bedroom end terrace house in Edinburgh has appeared on the market for a guide price of £170,000. The corner plot set off a quiet residential street, located in Muirhouse, has many stand-out features and is one of the cheapest on the market.

The ground floor benefits from an entrance hall with storage, and a recently installed kitchen with a back door out to the rear garden. Elsewhere there’s a spacious living room with an open archway into the aestival conservatory.

Upstairs comprises two good-sized double bedrooms and a renovated bathroom offering a high-pressure shower. Externally, the property benefits from a large workshop/timber shed in the garden to the rear, gas central heating and double glazing.

If you'd like to own this three-bed detached house - make your enquiry on 02475 132146

or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla. Alternatively, you can view the property on estate agent Purplebricks’ website.

Location: Muirhouse Gardens, Edinburgh EH4

Price: £170,000

Agent: Purplebricks

Contact: 02475 13

