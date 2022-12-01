For Sale in Glasgow: Three bedroom property listed for £75,000 is one of the cheapest on the market
It’s a fixer-upper but it’s also a three-bed family home on the market for £75,000 - here’s everything you need to know about the Waverley Terrace property
When a three-bedroom house in Glasgow is on the market for just £75,000, it won’t be on the market for much longer. This terraced property in Blantyre, Glasgow is perfect for a family wanting a fresh start with a home that they can bring to its full potential.
It is available via the modern method of auction, meaning the buyer and seller are to settle within 56 days. Waverley Terrace is also well placed for the M74 and M8 motorway networks which allow easy access throughout Glasgow and the central belt.
It is available on Zoopla, and listed by estate agents Countrywide Scotland - Hamilton Sales. On the website, Zoopla describes the property as “a spacious mid-terraced villa located in the ever popular Blantyre area, ideal property for a family home.”
“This fabulous property boasts three well-proportioned bedrooms, a spacious lounge, a fitted kitchen and a bathroom. Externally the property benefits from an enclosed rear garden off-street parking.”
Inspecting this property carefully with your lender before bidding is recommended and a floor plan is available on the website alongside a virtual tour of the property. The property is well placed 0.5 miles from Auchinraith Primary School and 0.6 miles from Calderside Academy.
Summary
Location: Waverley Terrace, Blantyre, Glasgow G72
Price: £75,000
Council Tax: Not available
Estate Agent: Countrywide Scotland - Hamilton Sales
Contact: 01698 599134