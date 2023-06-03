News you can trust since 1873
For sale in Scotland: 4 bedroom home with unique architecture in a peaceful village for £565,000

This unique and beautiful home situated in the peaceful Quarriers village is a must view for people who love interesting architecture.

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

A breathtaking architectural masterpiece has appeared on the market for £565,000. The former ‘Fire Station’ has been comprehensively re-modelled, upgraded and extended to create an eye-catching contemporary home.

The four-bedroom property, put on the market by Cochran Dickie, stands out for its castle-like structure but it’s just as impressive inside. On the ground floor, there’s a fabulous lounge with open-plan access to a modern kitchen. Off the kitchen is a dining room complete with curved leaves of glass blocks and a family room with French doors leading to the rear garden.

The carpeted stairwell leads to a shower room and guest bedrooms. Elsewhere, there are three additional bedrooms and an en-suite situated in the ‘turret’

Externally the gardens incorporate artificial grass as well as hard and soft landscaping. A monobloc driveway provides parking for several vehicles and access to the double garage with an electric up-and-over door.

Enquiries regarding the property in Quarriers Village can be made through Cochran Dickie at 01505 438871 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: The Fire Station, Torr Avenue, Quarriers Village PA11

Price: £565,000

Agent: Cochran Dickie

Contact: 01505 438871

