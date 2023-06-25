This large 5 bedroom detached villa was designed and commissioned by the current owners and includes a lovely private and secluded setting within the heart of Bothwell. The ultimate Glasgow property.

The home has a sweeping oak staircase over the three levels. Each bathroom and ensuite is furnished with modern luxury sanitary ware. The kitchen has been installed along with a range of high end integrated appliances. The property also includes a modern gas central heating system, double glazing, CCTV security, an alarm and electric gates for additional privacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accommodation comprises a large reception entrance, a formal lounge with dining area, a spacious dining kitchen with a centre island and access to the rear balcony, open plan to a family area with fabulous views over Laighlands fields, an office, cloakroom and a wc. The upper floor contains four double bedrooms, three en-suites and a further four-piece family bathroom. On the lower level is a guest room with an en-suite shower room, utility room, sitting room, and drying room/storage, which then gives access to the expansive rear garden.

The outside of the home has been landscaped around the property, with a mono-block driveway providing space for many cars. There are lawns to the rear of the house which incorporate shrubs, bedding areas, patios and trees with a fabulous stone stair separating the levels. Viewers will also find a practice golf room that has been built in the rear garden.

About the location, the Zoopla listing says: “The village of Bothwell is highly regarded for its excellent Main Street, where you can find the majority of everyday shopping needs and an excellent selection of restaurants, bistros and pubs. There are excellent schools nearby as well as Hamilton College and for those commuting by public transport there are regular bus and train services from Uddingston to the surrounding towns and cities, including Glasgow and Edinburgh.”

Agent: Residence Estate Agents

Offers over: £1,350,000

Location: Fairfield Place, Bothwell, Glasgow G71

Contact: 01698 599806