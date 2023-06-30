The historic church has retained many of its special features despite the renovation

The imposing and historic structure should be enough to sell this four-bedroom detached church but the recently renovated interior seals the deal. Located in Lockerbie, the unusual property is being marketed via auction by The Agency UK with bids starting at £400,000.

Retaining many special features of the original church, this outstanding conversion requires a degree of modernisation but has benefited from a careful renovation undertaken by the previous owners.

The ground floor comprises three bedrooms, one of which is a four-poster room. Elsewhere, there’s a shower room, study and an additional bathroom.

The first floor benefits from an additional four-poster bedroom, a large games room sitting beneath the bell tower, a kitchen/dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a storage room and a utility room.

Externally the property benefits from a private garden and a gated garden with a lawn. If you’d like to bid on this church house - make your enquiry on 02077 685138 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

* Some of the photos included in the gallery are new architectural and CGI drawings, showing a layout which maximises each space

Property Summary

Location: Hoddom Road, Lockerbie DG11

Price: £400,000

Agent: The Agency UK

Contact: 02077 685138

1 . Hoddom Road, Lockerbie DG11 Hoddom Road, Lockerbie DG11 Photo Sales

2 . The lounge/games room area on the first floor The lounge/games room area on the first floor Photo Sales

3 . Another angle of the lounge area on the first floor Another angle of the lounge area on the first floor Photo Sales

4 . The kitchen area on the first floor The kitchen area on the first floor Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3