For Sale in Scotland: Historic church renovated with a quirky and eye-catching interior for £400,000
The historic church has retained many of its special features despite the renovation
The imposing and historic structure should be enough to sell this four-bedroom detached church but the recently renovated interior seals the deal. Located in Lockerbie, the unusual property is being marketed via auction by The Agency UK with bids starting at £400,000.
Retaining many special features of the original church, this outstanding conversion requires a degree of modernisation but has benefited from a careful renovation undertaken by the previous owners.
The ground floor comprises three bedrooms, one of which is a four-poster room. Elsewhere, there’s a shower room, study and an additional bathroom.
The first floor benefits from an additional four-poster bedroom, a large games room sitting beneath the bell tower, a kitchen/dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a storage room and a utility room.
Externally the property benefits from a private garden and a gated garden with a lawn. If you’d like to bid on this church house - make your enquiry on 02077 685138 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
* Some of the photos included in the gallery are new architectural and CGI drawings, showing a layout which maximises each space
