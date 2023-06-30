News you can trust since 1873
For Sale in Scotland: Historic church renovated with a quirky and eye-catching interior for £400,000

The historic church has retained many of its special features despite the renovation

By Will Millar
Published 30th Jun 2023, 13:39 BST

The imposing and historic structure should be enough to sell this four-bedroom detached church but the recently renovated interior seals the deal. Located in Lockerbie, the unusual property is being marketed via auction by The Agency UK with bids starting at £400,000.

Retaining many special features of the original church, this outstanding conversion requires a degree of modernisation but has benefited from a careful renovation undertaken by the previous owners.

The ground floor comprises three bedrooms, one of which is a four-poster room. Elsewhere, there’s a shower room, study and an additional bathroom.

The first floor benefits from an additional four-poster bedroom, a large games room sitting beneath the bell tower, a kitchen/dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a storage room and a utility room.

Externally the property benefits from a private garden and a gated garden with a lawn. If you’d like to bid on this church house - make your enquiry on 02077 685138 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

* Some of the photos included in the gallery are new architectural and CGI drawings, showing a layout which maximises each space

Hoddom Road, Lockerbie DG11

Hoddom Road, Lockerbie DG11

The lounge/games room area on the first floor

The lounge/games room area on the first floor

Another angle of the lounge area on the first floor

Another angle of the lounge area on the first floor

The kitchen area on the first floor

The kitchen area on the first floor

