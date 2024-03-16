This former shop in Polwarth has been transformed into a seriously slick and contemporary one-bedroom flat, currently on the market at offers over £260,000.

This stunning main door flat in the former shop conversion boasts generously proportioned accommodation of considerable style, arranged over ground and lower ground levels. 33 Polwarth Crescent has been meticulously maintained by its present owners.

In summary, the quality of the property is such that no amount of descriptive detail can do it justice and it is only by internal inspection that the prospective purchaser can fully appreciate what is on offer. Early viewing is, therefore, highly recommended.

1 . Living room The spacious open plan living/dining/quality fitted kitchen with quality floor tiling and large windows to the front affording a flood of natural light. A doorway off the main living space leads to a handy cloakroom/WC. Photo: VMH Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/ dining area There is a feature split-level work-space or dining area and the quality fitted kitchen boasts integrated appliances. Photo: VMH Photo Sales

3 . Bathroom Situated on the lower floor, the luxury bathroom with shower is modern and very presentable. Photo: VMH Photo Sales

