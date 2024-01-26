2 . Living room

As you step inside, you'll be immediately impressed by the seamless flow of the ground floor, which has been extended to create a truly stunning open plan kitchen diner and living room. The addition of bi-fold doors allows for effortless indoor-outdoor living, leading you onto a split level garden. No detail has been overlooked in the design of this home. Luxury vinyl flooring graces the ground level, providing a low-maintenance finish. Photo: Ralph Sayer