The high spec gloss white kitchen, features Corian worktops, a boiling water tap and a full complement of integrated Neff appliances, including a coffee machine, combi steam oven and a wine fridge.

Midlothian for sale: Four-bedroom Dalkeith home with breathtaking extended family kitchen

Midlothian home with sleek, modern interiors

By Kevin Quinn
Published 26th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

This four-bedroom Dalkeith house, which boasts a breathtaking extended family kitchen and sleek, modern interiors, is currently available at offers over £285,000.

This beautiful and conveniently located townhouse in a popular modern development in the Midlothian town is perfectly situated for commuters heading into Edinburgh and in close proximity to East Lothian’s picturesque coastline. This end terrace modern villa at 8 Easter Langside Avenue offers everything you need for comfortable and stylish living.

To view this impressive property, call 0131 253 2994 to book an appointment.

Outside, the home has a small front garden area and a split-level, enclosed rear garden. The latter benefits from a lawned area, and two paved patios. The property also benefits from two allocated parking spaces.

1. Garden

Outside, the home has a small front garden area and a split-level, enclosed rear garden. The latter benefits from a lawned area, and two paved patios. The property also benefits from two allocated parking spaces.

As you step inside, you'll be immediately impressed by the seamless flow of the ground floor, which has been extended to create a truly stunning open plan kitchen diner and living room. The addition of bi-fold doors allows for effortless indoor-outdoor living, leading you onto a split level garden. No detail has been overlooked in the design of this home. Luxury vinyl flooring graces the ground level, providing a low-maintenance finish.

2. Living room

As you step inside, you'll be immediately impressed by the seamless flow of the ground floor, which has been extended to create a truly stunning open plan kitchen diner and living room. The addition of bi-fold doors allows for effortless indoor-outdoor living, leading you onto a split level garden. No detail has been overlooked in the design of this home. Luxury vinyl flooring graces the ground level, providing a low-maintenance finish.

The Midlothian property's well-appointed modern family bathroom.

3. Bathroom

The Midlothian property's well-appointed modern family bathroom.

The modern four-bedroom end of terrace townhouse is situated in Dalkeith.

4. 8 Easter Langside Avenue

The modern four-bedroom end of terrace townhouse is situated in Dalkeith.

