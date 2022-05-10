Four bed end terraced house for sale in Temple

A quintessential country cottage, 38 Temple Village offers flexible accommodation over two floors, including four bedrooms, two reception areas, and three bathrooms. The end-terrace cottage boasts a wealth of charming traditional features and some modern touches, and is accompanied by a sunny, mature garden, and access to unrestricted on-street parking.
Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent Thorntons, said: “The front door opens into a hallway with built-in storage, where a welcoming impression is set with neutral decor and a warm wood floor.
"Following the hall along to the end, you reach a wonderfully bright and spacious dining kitchen, offering the perfect setting for family life and entertaining alike, with ample room for a large dining table and chairs, and featuring delightful ceiling beams.
"The kitchen is appointed with timeless cream-coloured cabinets framed by granite-inspired worktops and neutral splashback tiling, and integrated appliances include a double oven, an induction hob, and an extractor hood.
"A large conservatory is connected to the kitchen, providing a versatile living area with space for lounge furniture, allowing for year-round enjoyment of and direct access to the garden.
"A living room is also accessed from the kitchen and offers a spacious, yet cosy room for relaxing, with a warming multi-fuel stove set within an exposed stone fireplace.
“Returning back to the hall, you reach three bedrooms and a bathroom.
"The first floor is home to the principal suite, accessed via a staircase from the hall. The spacious sleeping area is accompanied by built-in storage and an en-suite shower room, and enjoys peaceful, far-reaching views of the surrounding countryside.
“It boasts a delightful, mature garden to the rear, enjoying fantastic southerly sunshine and featuring a well-kept lawn, a wealth of colourful plants, matures shrubs, and trees, as well as a greenhouse and a shed.”
