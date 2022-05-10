Four bed end terraced house for sale in Temple

A quintessential country cottage, 38 Temple Village offers flexible accommodation over two floors, including four bedrooms, two reception areas, and three bathrooms. The end-terrace cottage boasts a wealth of charming traditional features and some modern touches, and is accompanied by a sunny, mature garden, and access to unrestricted on-street parking.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for selling agent Thorntons, said: “The front door opens into a hallway with built-in storage, where a welcoming impression is set with neutral decor and a warm wood floor.

"Following the hall along to the end, you reach a wonderfully bright and spacious dining kitchen, offering the perfect setting for family life and entertaining alike, with ample room for a large dining table and chairs, and featuring delightful ceiling beams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The kitchen is appointed with timeless cream-coloured cabinets framed by granite-inspired worktops and neutral splashback tiling, and integrated appliances include a double oven, an induction hob, and an extractor hood.

"A large conservatory is connected to the kitchen, providing a versatile living area with space for lounge furniture, allowing for year-round enjoyment of and direct access to the garden.

"A living room is also accessed from the kitchen and offers a spacious, yet cosy room for relaxing, with a warming multi-fuel stove set within an exposed stone fireplace.

“Returning back to the hall, you reach three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The large kitchen of this quaint property.

"The first floor is home to the principal suite, accessed via a staircase from the hall. The spacious sleeping area is accompanied by built-in storage and an en-suite shower room, and enjoys peaceful, far-reaching views of the surrounding countryside.

“It boasts a delightful, mature garden to the rear, enjoying fantastic southerly sunshine and featuring a well-kept lawn, a wealth of colourful plants, matures shrubs, and trees, as well as a greenhouse and a shed.”

To view this property call 0131 253 2236.

The stunning conservatory inside this charming Temple property.

The principal bedroom.

The living room.

38 Temple Village.

Another of the bedrooms, complete with en-suite.