A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this detached bungalow, quietly located at the end of a cul-de-sac in one of Craiglockhart’s most desirable streets.
In a peaceful woodland setting, 6 Glenlockhart Valley offers spacious, well proportioned accommodation surrounded by extensive gardens to the front side and rear, making this an ideal family home in a sought-after location.
There is a double garage with up and over door, power and light, and a long driveway provides off street parking for several cars. A real feature of this home is the extensive gardens which wrap around the property, with viewing being highly recommended.
1. 6 Glenlockhart Valley
In a peaceful woodland setting, the property offers spacious, well proportioned accommodation surrounded by extensive gardens. There is a double garage with up and over door, power and light, and a long driveway provides off street parking for several cars. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
2. Lounge
You enter a welcoming entrance hallway which has three storage cupboards and a handy WC, and to your left is a bright and airy lounge which has a triple aspect, allowing plenty of natural light to flood the room. There is a wood burning stove for cosy evenings, and for warmer days a sliding patio door opens to allow the room to flow into the garden. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
3. Kitchen/ dining area
The generous dining kitchen which has a range of wall and base units with co-ordinated worktops and tiled splashbacks, space for a large table and chairs, and a sliding door to a raised decked area, making this the ideal space for cooking and entertaining with family and friends. Off the kitchen is a useful utility room which also gives access to the rear. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
4. Garden
A real feature of this home is the extensive gardens which wrap around the property. To the front there is a patio area with a neat lawn bordered by hedges for privacy, which continues right round the side of the house to the rear where you will find a tree lined walled garden which backs onto Craiglockhart Hill. With various areas of decking and patio it offers the perfect place to dine and relax in the warmer months. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
