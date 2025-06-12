4 . Garden

A real feature of this home is the extensive gardens which wrap around the property. To the front there is a patio area with a neat lawn bordered by hedges for privacy, which continues right round the side of the house to the rear where you will find a tree lined walled garden which backs onto Craiglockhart Hill. With various areas of decking and patio it offers the perfect place to dine and relax in the warmer months. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC