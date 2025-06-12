Four-bedroom detached Edinburgh bungalow in peaceful woodland setting in Craiglockhart

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 09:54 BST

This four-bedroom detached Edinburgh bungalow on a desirable street in a peaceful woodland setting, is currently available for offers over £685,000.

A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this detached bungalow, quietly located at the end of a cul-de-sac in one of Craiglockhart’s most desirable streets.

In a peaceful woodland setting, 6 Glenlockhart Valley offers spacious, well proportioned accommodation surrounded by extensive gardens to the front side and rear, making this an ideal family home in a sought-after location.

There is a double garage with up and over door, power and light, and a long driveway provides off street parking for several cars. A real feature of this home is the extensive gardens which wrap around the property, with viewing being highly recommended.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

1. 6 Glenlockhart Valley

You enter a welcoming entrance hallway which has three storage cupboards and a handy WC, and to your left is a bright and airy lounge which has a triple aspect, allowing plenty of natural light to flood the room. There is a wood burning stove for cosy evenings, and for warmer days a sliding patio door opens to allow the room to flow into the garden.

2. Lounge

The generous dining kitchen which has a range of wall and base units with co-ordinated worktops and tiled splashbacks, space for a large table and chairs, and a sliding door to a raised decked area, making this the ideal space for cooking and entertaining with family and friends. Off the kitchen is a useful utility room which also gives access to the rear.

3. Kitchen/ dining area

A real feature of this home is the extensive gardens which wrap around the property. To the front there is a patio area with a neat lawn bordered by hedges for privacy, which continues right round the side of the house to the rear where you will find a tree lined walled garden which backs onto Craiglockhart Hill. With various areas of decking and patio it offers the perfect place to dine and relax in the warmer months.

4. Garden

