Four-bedroom double upper flat in Edinburgh's desirable West End yours for a million pounds

Published 29th Aug 2025, 11:49 BST

This four-bedroom double upper flat in Edinburgh's desirable West End, complete with a stunning balcony, is yours for just over a million pounds.

This home at 18/2 Lennox Street is an immaculately presented duplex flat with impressive accommodation and an abundance of period charm, including oak flooring and working shutters.

The property has easy access to excellent local amenities and is within a short commute to the city centre, and is available for offers over £1,050,000.

Permit Zone 5 and metered parking is available on Lennox Street and the surrounding streets. The flat also benefits from gas central heating, and oak floors and working shutters, as well as access to Dean Gardens upon payment of a modest fee, offering seven acres of landscaped gardens to enjoy.

For viewings, call Murray Beith Murray on 0131 376 3124 or book an appointment online.

The property's private balcony, boasting panoramic views of the Edinburgh skyline.

1. Balcony

The property's private balcony, boasting panoramic views of the Edinburgh skyline.

18/2 Lennox Street is an immaculately presented duplex flat with impressive accommodation and an abundance of period charm, including oak flooring and working shutters.

2. 18/2 Lennox Street

18/2 Lennox Street is an immaculately presented duplex flat with impressive accommodation and an abundance of period charm, including oak flooring and working shutters.

The stunning drawing room, with feature fireplace and a bay window letting in ample natural light.

3. Drawing room

The stunning drawing room, with feature fireplace and a bay window letting in ample natural light.

The impressively equipped dining kitchen, with a full range of appliances including a Rangemaster cooker for the serious chef, and plenty of space for a dining table and chairs.

4. Kitchen

The impressively equipped dining kitchen, with a full range of appliances including a Rangemaster cooker for the serious chef, and plenty of space for a dining table and chairs.

