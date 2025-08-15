This beautifully maintained first-floor flat at 13/2 Roseneath Terrace is located in the highly desirable Marchmont area, conveniently situated within walking distance of a variety of excellent amenities, including cafés, bars, and restaurants.

While the nearby Meadows provide a charming outdoor space, perfect for relaxing strolls.

The accommodation comprises a welcoming hallway, spacious living room, separate kitchen/ dining room with utility room, toilet, four good-sized double bedrooms, and a bathroom with shower-over-bath.

Externally there is a well-maintained shared garden to the rear of this property and on-street permit parking is available in the area.

Open viewings takes place on Sundays, 2pm-4pm, or by appointment, call Deans on 0131 253 2707. Alternatively, you can book a viewing online.

