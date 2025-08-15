Impressive four-bedroom Edinburgh first floor flat for sale near the charming Meadows at Marchmont

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:02 BST

This impressive four-bedroom Edinburgh first floor flat for sale, near the charming and peaceful Meadows, is currently available for offers over £500,000.

This beautifully maintained first-floor flat at 13/2 Roseneath Terrace is located in the highly desirable Marchmont area, conveniently situated within walking distance of a variety of excellent amenities, including cafés, bars, and restaurants.

While the nearby Meadows provide a charming outdoor space, perfect for relaxing strolls.

The accommodation comprises a welcoming hallway, spacious living room, separate kitchen/ dining room with utility room, toilet, four good-sized double bedrooms, and a bathroom with shower-over-bath.

Externally there is a well-maintained shared garden to the rear of this property and on-street permit parking is available in the area.

Open viewings takes place on Sundays, 2pm-4pm, or by appointment, call Deans on 0131 253 2707. Alternatively, you can book a viewing online.

The Marchmont property's spacious living room, with big bay windows bringing plenty of natural light to the flat.

1. Living room

The Marchmont property's spacious living room, with big bay windows bringing plenty of natural light to the flat. | Deans Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The separate kitchen/ dining room comes with a handy utility room.

2. Kitchen/ dining room

The separate kitchen/ dining room comes with a handy utility room. | Deans Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
This beautifully maintained first-floor flat is located in the highly desirable Marchmont area of South Edinburgh.

3. 13/2 Roseneath Terrace

This beautifully maintained first-floor flat is located in the highly desirable Marchmont area of South Edinburgh. | Deans Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Externally there is a well-maintained shared garden to the rear and on-street permit parking is available in the area.

4. Garden

Externally there is a well-maintained shared garden to the rear and on-street permit parking is available in the area. | Deans Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghMarchmont
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice