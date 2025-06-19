The property was built in the 19th century, formerly part of the Royal Edinburgh Hospital and more recently served as part of the Edinburgh Napier University until developers Quartermile took responsibility for development into luxurious apartments and townhouses.

Inside, Flat 7 49 Sassoon Grove consists of a spacious living area, which is a real feature of the property with bay windows, stunning finishes and various possibilities for freestanding furniture options.

The fully equipped kitchen diner has an expansive island and ample dining space. This room caters to daily family life and entertaining. The property boasts two large double bedrooms and two smaller bedrooms, which would serve well as home office spaces, children's rooms or guest bedrooms.

There is one three-piece modern main family bathroom as well as an en-suite shower room, both of which have been finished to a high standard. In addition, the Craiglockhart flat includes private residents' parking, modern heating, and double-glazed windows, making this an efficient home year-round.

The property is finished to an excellent standard, and viewing is highly recommended to get a feel for the property on offer. Call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263. Or book an appointment online.

