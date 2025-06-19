Four-bedroom Edinburgh flat for sale in landmark former Royal Edinburgh Hospital

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 16:55 BST

This four-bedroom Edinburgh flat for sale in the landmark former Royal Edinburgh Hospital building, is available for offers over £750,000.

The property was built in the 19th century, formerly part of the Royal Edinburgh Hospital and more recently served as part of the Edinburgh Napier University until developers Quartermile took responsibility for development into luxurious apartments and townhouses.

Inside, Flat 7 49 Sassoon Grove consists of a spacious living area, which is a real feature of the property with bay windows, stunning finishes and various possibilities for freestanding furniture options.

Sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter for all of the latest stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The fully equipped kitchen diner has an expansive island and ample dining space. This room caters to daily family life and entertaining. The property boasts two large double bedrooms and two smaller bedrooms, which would serve well as home office spaces, children's rooms or guest bedrooms.

There is one three-piece modern main family bathroom as well as an en-suite shower room, both of which have been finished to a high standard. In addition, the Craiglockhart flat includes private residents' parking, modern heating, and double-glazed windows, making this an efficient home year-round.

The property is finished to an excellent standard, and viewing is highly recommended to get a feel for the property on offer. Call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263. Or book an appointment online.

The property was built in the 19th century, formerly part of the Royal Edinburgh Hospital and more recently served as part of the Edinburgh Napier University until developers Quartermile turned the buildings into luxurious apartments and townhouses.

1. Sassoon Grove

The property was built in the 19th century, formerly part of the Royal Edinburgh Hospital and more recently served as part of the Edinburgh Napier University until developers Quartermile turned the buildings into luxurious apartments and townhouses. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Inside, the property consists of a spacious living area, which is a real feature of the property with bay windows, stunning finishes and various possibilities for freestanding furniture options.

2. Living room

Inside, the property consists of a spacious living area, which is a real feature of the property with bay windows, stunning finishes and various possibilities for freestanding furniture options. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The fully equipped kitchen diner has an expansive island and ample dining space. This room caters to daily family life and entertaining.

3. Kitchen

The fully equipped kitchen diner has an expansive island and ample dining space. This room caters to daily family life and entertaining. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The property boasts two large double bedrooms and two smaller bedrooms.

4. Bedroom 1

The property boasts two large double bedrooms and two smaller bedrooms. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice