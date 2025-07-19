Situated just west of Edinburgh’s city centre and in the shadows of the home of Scottish rugby, 5 Roseburn Cliff is a truly exceptional four-bedroom C-listed Victorian terraced house.

Beautifully renovated to an impeccable standard, this elegant home combines timeless period features with contemporary design across three thoughtfully designed floors.

From the moment you step inside, the attention to detail is clear in this property. The entrance hall, featuring terrazzo-style tiling, sets the tone for the refined interiors that follow.

To the front, the formal bay-windowed sitting room offers a tranquil retreat, blending original features like the fireplace and press cupboards. Steps lead down to the show-stopping kitchen/dining area, where bespoke cabinetry houses premium Neff appliances, including a built-in coffee machine, wine fridge, two ovens, an induction hob, microwave, and Quooker tap.

Bi-fold doors open to the rear patio, seamlessly connecting the indoors with the outdoor entertaining space. The rear garden offers a smart decked seating area and tiered layout. Beyond, a further garden space rented from the council has been enjoyed by the current owners, and there’s also access to a nearby communal allotment.

At the end of the street is a single garage, and unrestricted on-street parking is readily available.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

