Situated in the quiet and leafy Cramond area, 7/10 Brighouse Park Crescent is a luxuriously appointed and exceptionally spacious apartment, boasting the most stunning views with terraced areas, offering excellent modern day living.
The property forms part of an exclusive factored development, with secure residents underground parking along with a private storeroom, lift access to all floors, with a secure entry video system.
The development is set in pretty landscaped gardens, within a peaceful cul-de-sac in the coastal area, which is ideally positioned close to beautiful beaches and glorious open countryside, along with many local amenities, schooling and swift transport links.
Presented to the market in excellent order throughout, early viewing is highly recommended. Call McDougall McQueen on 0131 253 2972, or book an appointment online.
