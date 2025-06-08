Four-bedroom Edinburgh penthouse flat with inviting terrace balcony in quiet Cramond area

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 04:30 BST

This four-bedroom Edinburgh penthouse flat, with an inviting terrace balcony, is currently available for offers over £695,000.

Situated in the quiet and leafy Cramond area, 7/10 Brighouse Park Crescent is a luxuriously appointed and exceptionally spacious apartment, boasting the most stunning views with terraced areas, offering excellent modern day living.

The property forms part of an exclusive factored development, with secure residents underground parking along with a private storeroom, lift access to all floors, with a secure entry video system.

The development is set in pretty landscaped gardens, within a peaceful cul-de-sac in the coastal area, which is ideally positioned close to beautiful beaches and glorious open countryside, along with many local amenities, schooling and swift transport links.

Presented to the market in excellent order throughout, early viewing is highly recommended. Call McDougall McQueen on 0131 253 2972, or book an appointment online.

The large living room has access to a great terrace balcony offering fantastic views.

1. Living room

The large principal bedroom comes with great space and an en-suite bathroom.

2. Bedroom 1

The large en-suite bathroom for the principal bedroom, complete with standalone bath.

3. En-suite bathroom

The development is set in pretty landscaped gardens, within a peaceful cul-de-sac in the coastal village of Cramond.

4. Garden

