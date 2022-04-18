Four bedroom Eskbank townhouse for sale

This beautifully presented townhouse over three floors at 2 New Meadowspott, is situated within a lovely conservation area at the end of a private road, providing generous living space and underfloor heating in the conservatory.

Speaking about the property, a spokesperson for s elling agent ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan, said: “This is a beautifully presented, four-bedroom townhouse, tucked away in a lovely conservation area in the heart of Eskbank, a short walk to the local primary school and local amenities.

“Eskbank is one of Midlothian's most sought-after residential locations.

The kitchen and dining room.

"The property, situated at the end of a private road, has been reconfigured by the current owners and it offers generous living space over three levels. On the ground floor there is a very attractive open plan dining kitchen and conservatory.

"The kitchen has been very nicely designed with plenty of storage, a range style cooker and wooden worktops.

"There are patio doors that open into the garden bringing the outside in.

"Also on this floor there is a utility room and WC.

The living room.

"On the first floor there is a large lounge with a wall of windows flooding the room with natural light, a double bedroom, with a very nice en-suite, and a smart family bathroom with shower over bath.

"On the second floor there are three further bedrooms and access to the floored attic.

"To the front of the property there is parking for two cars and to the rear there is a very attractive south facing garden with an artificial lawn, decking and a patio to enjoy outdoor entertaining and a pergola.”

Other features at 2 New Meadowspott include gas central heating, double glazing, an attic, a garden and adequate parking.

One of the bedrooms.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2885.

The bathroom.

The attic space.