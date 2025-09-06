Forming part of a charming stone-built terrace, this exceptional and immaculate four-bedroom semi-detached home at 221 Granton Road offers spacious, stylish living across three floors, with gardens and a driveway.

This extended Granton property is finished to an exemplary standard with luxury fittings throughout, ready to move in.

The home comprises an entrance hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, utility cupboard, four double bedrooms, three shower rooms, an en-suite bathroom and a ground-floor WC.

Highlights include a luxury German kitchen, an exceptional dining room with a skylight window, as well as quality flooring and underfloor heating throughout.

Further highlights include stylish bathrooms and extensive spotlighting. Additionally, there are bespoke storage solutions, gas central heating, double glazing, contemporary doors, and multiple TV points.

Externally, the property boasts low-maintenance patio gardens on both aspects, with a driveway to the front including an EV point.

An open viewing will take place on Saturday, September 13, 1pm-3pm. To arrange a viewing another time, call Mov8 on 0131 253 2982, or book an appointment online.

221 Granton Road Located in the popular Granton area, north of Edinburgh, this extended property is finished to an exemplary standard with luxury fittings throughout, ready to move in.

Kitchen The show-stopping German-designed kitchen with French doors opening directly onto a patio garden. This luxurious space boasts modern units, marble-effect worktops and splashbacks, under-unit lighting, and an island with integrated storage and feature lighting. High-spec appliances include a five-ring gas hob, double eye-level oven, dishwasher, and fridge/freezer.

Dining room To the other side of the kitchen, a spacious dining room features a skylight, sliding doors to the garden, and bespoke fitted storage with a wall-mounted TV point—perfect for entertaining.

Balcony The principal bedroom has sliding doors to this private balcony offering stunning views over Newhaven Harbour.