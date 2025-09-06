Forming part of a charming stone-built terrace, this exceptional and immaculate four-bedroom semi-detached home at 221 Granton Road offers spacious, stylish living across three floors, with gardens and a driveway.
This extended Granton property is finished to an exemplary standard with luxury fittings throughout, ready to move in.
The home comprises an entrance hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, utility cupboard, four double bedrooms, three shower rooms, an en-suite bathroom and a ground-floor WC.
Highlights include a luxury German kitchen, an exceptional dining room with a skylight window, as well as quality flooring and underfloor heating throughout.
Further highlights include stylish bathrooms and extensive spotlighting. Additionally, there are bespoke storage solutions, gas central heating, double glazing, contemporary doors, and multiple TV points.
Externally, the property boasts low-maintenance patio gardens on both aspects, with a driveway to the front including an EV point.
An open viewing will take place on Saturday, September 13, 1pm-3pm. To arrange a viewing another time, call Mov8 on 0131 253 2982, or book an appointment online.