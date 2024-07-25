The property, at 24 Abercorn Drive, is set away from the road and has a well-kept garden and a paved driveway. The back garden also has a patio area which is accessed through the office.

Two of the house’s four bedrooms have ensuite shower rooms and there is also a family bathroom on the ground floor.

Any prospective owner will wake up to stunning views over the city and the Forth estuary, which can be enjoyed from a terraced balcony at the front of the property.

For more information and to book a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

1 . Sea views The property has stunning views over the city and the Forth estuary. | ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Hallway The spacious and bright hallway has a curved staircase leading to the upper floor. | ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Rear garden The property has a large back garden with space for outdoor furniture or a garage structure. | ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Patio There is also a patio area in the back garden which is the perfect relaxation spot during the summer. | ESPC Photo Sales