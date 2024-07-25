The property, at 24 Abercorn Drive, is set away from the road and has a well-kept garden and a paved driveway. The back garden also has a patio area which is accessed through the office.
Two of the house’s four bedrooms have ensuite shower rooms and there is also a family bathroom on the ground floor.
Any prospective owner will wake up to stunning views over the city and the Forth estuary, which can be enjoyed from a terraced balcony at the front of the property.
For more information and to book a viewing, visit the ESPC website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.