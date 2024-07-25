Edinburgh for sale: Four bedroom house in Willowbrae with large garden, balcony and sea views up for sale

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 25th Jul 2024, 11:38 BST

A beautiful four-bedroom house in Willowbrae is up for sale and comes complete with large gardens, a balcony and stunning sea views.

The property, at 24 Abercorn Drive, is set away from the road and has a well-kept garden and a paved driveway. The back garden also has a patio area which is accessed through the office.

Two of the house’s four bedrooms have ensuite shower rooms and there is also a family bathroom on the ground floor.

Any prospective owner will wake up to stunning views over the city and the Forth estuary, which can be enjoyed from a terraced balcony at the front of the property.

For more information and to book a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

1. Sea views

2. Hallway

3. Rear garden

4. Patio

