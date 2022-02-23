Four bedroom Linlithgow home for sale

The airy living room inside the Linlithgow property.

On the market at offers over £525,000, 3 St Michaels Lane, Blackness Road, is situated among a canopy of trees and tucked away beyond some eye-catching homes, yet is still only 350 yards from the hustle and bustle of Linlithgow town centre.

The property, built in 1996, features an integral double garage and monoblock driveway.

Speaking about this large family Linlithgow home, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “This architect designed family home offers instant appeal.

"Discover a bright and airy, roomy four bedroom property with a homely-feel, in a prime town centre location, the perfect balance of comfort and convenience.

“Proudly situated towards the end of a private cul-de-sac near the loch, this wonderful family property capitalises on its central yet peaceful location, offering an excellent vista towards Linlithgow Palace from the private balcony accessed via the sitting room.

“Park up on the private monoblock driveway, next to the double garage, and soak up the highly convenient yet tranquil locale on offer.”

Popping inside, the spokesperson added: “Step into the generous entrance hallway, slip through the door on your left, and you will enter the rather impressive dining room, filled with natural light from three broad windows.

“Follow the flow through to the spacious, and bright, open plan kitchen/dining area which offers more than enough space for day-to-day cooking and eating – a utility room provides integral access to the double garage.

“The west elevation further offers three comfortable bedrooms, with the largest two benefiting from built-in wardrobe space, and a family bathroom.

“Take the staircase up to the first floor, emerging onto a spacious reception landing, where you will find wonderfully bright and airy living space with a private balcony overlooking Linlithgow town centre.

"Across the landing you will discover the roomy principal bedroom, featuring a built-in wardrobe space and an en-suite bathroom.”

