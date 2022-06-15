Four bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Linlithgow

On the market at offers over £295,000, 32 Avontoun Park features a converted garage extension, a large well maintained driveway and a generous sized garden.

Situated close to Linlithgow Academy and the Xcite Leisure Centre, the bright, light and spacious property also includes recently installed high quality oak flooring and internal doors, as well as well proportioned bedrooms, a good amount of storage space and walk-in wardrobes in two of the four bedrooms.

Speaking about the impressive family home, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “Step inside, via the porch, the bright and welcoming living room, with its broad window allowing plenty of natural light to come in, create an excellent first impression of this large home ideally suited to the growing family.

“Follow the flow through to the kitchen/diner, which is well-equipped with integrated appliances, and offers more than enough space for day-to-day living and offers pleasant views over the south facing garden. Next door, a thoughtful extension provides a well-equipped utility room and a WC.

“Positioned next to the living room, a garage conversion provides a spacious second reception room or fourth bedroom if required.

“The first floor of this well-maintained property is home to three bright and airy bedrooms and a bathroom. Bedrooms one and two further benefit from having built-in storage space.”

The property also includes a partially floored loft, a newly installed Ideal Gas combi-boiler and high speed internet.

Stepping outside, the spokesperson said: “Generous and fully enclosed, this fabulous south west facing back garden which is largely laid to lawn offers an all-encompassing outdoor living space and is ideally suited for child’s play.”

“Early viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only,” added the spokesperson.

To view this property, call Paul Rolfe Estate Agents office on 01506 828282.

The bathroom.