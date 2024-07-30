From Trinidad to Barnton: Couple Embraces Age-Exclusive Living in New Edinburgh Development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After spending nearly a decade living overseas, Roger and Louise Mew have found their forever home at Cruden Homes’ age-exclusive development for over 55s at The Avenue in Barnton, Edinburgh. Their stunning 3-bedroom villa is a perfect blend of style and functionality with outdoor living, offering the ideal setting for their retirement years.

Roger, originally from Trinidad, and Louise, a proud Scot, settled back in Scotland in 2015 after living abroad. Since 2006, they had been living in a period apartment in Edinburgh's New Town, which served them well for many years. However, as they grew older, the practicality of living in a third-floor flat with many steps became less appealing. They decided it was time for a change, seeking a home that offered some outdoor space and a manageable garden.

"Living in the city centre was great, but we found ourselves using fewer of the amenities," explains Roger. "We wanted a home that was easier to navigate and had more outdoor space."

Their new neighborhood in Barnton immediately captured their hearts. Known for its leafy streets and tranquil atmosphere, Barnton provides a welcome contrast to the hustle and bustle of Edinburgh's city centre. Roger, an avid golfer, finds the proximity to several prestigious golf clubs, including Murrayfield, Bruntsfield, and Royal Burgess, particularly appealing.

"The development is situated on a non-through road, which makes it very quiet and perfect for cycling," Roger notes. "We also love the local shops and coffee spots. It’s a fantastic neighbourhood with good bus links to the city centre close by.”

This unique development also includes an elegant, hotel-inspired Club Lounge for residents, a guest suite for visitors, a concierge service and a shared BBQ area and outdoor space.

The Mew’s new home is a testament to Cruden Homes' commitment to quality and thoughtful design. Transitioning from a period flat, Roger and Louise were keen to retain the high ceilings and spaciousness they were accustomed to. Their new villa does not disappoint.

"It's very spacious, and the high ceilings give it a lovely airy feel," says Roger. "We have three bedrooms, which means there's plenty of room for when our family comes to visit. The parking is close by, and the house itself has a well thought out design, ticking all the boxes for us."

One of the standout features for the Mews is their south-facing patio and garden. It provides just the right amount of outdoor space, perfect for relaxing and easy to maintain. The thoughtful inclusion of ample storage solutions, such as under-stair storage and a utility area, further enhances their living experience.

Roger and Louise’s children, who live in London, Aberdeen and Perthshire, are thrilled with the move, as are their friends who have visited the new villa.

"Everyone is so pleased for us," Louise shares. "They all agree it's the perfect place for us to be, and we're very happy here."

Remarkably, this is the 17th home for the Mews. Roger's career in international manufacturing took them across Latin America and Trinidad, making them seasoned movers. Despite their extensive experience with relocating, they expect this to be their last move.

"With each move, we've learned to streamline our storage needs, but this house actually has more than ample storage options," says Roger. "It's wonderful to have such a well-designed space both inside and out. This, combined with environmentally friendly features such as the use of ground source heat pumps are important.”

The journey to their new home was made smoother by Cruden Homes' personalised sales process. Utilising Cruden's Assisted Move Scheme, which covered the cost of marketing their flat, the Mews found the transition seamless. Their flat sold within a month, and they were impressed by the support provided by the Cruden team.

"The sales and construction team were fantastic," Roger remarks. "Having Alison on site to answer any questions was a great bonus. The entire process was extremely smooth."