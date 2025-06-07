This superb family home at 5 Wester Coates Gardens boasts bright versatile accommodation offering the perfect blend of period proportions and contemporary styling.
The internal accommodation includes a west facing sitting room with glass sliding doors opening onto the private garden, and a large dining room also with glass sliding doors to the garden.
A highlight is the bespoke hand crafted 'Countryside' breakfasting kitchen with quartz worktops, quality integrated appliances and an instant hot water tap, utility/laundry and separate wc.
There are two grand double bedrooms both with bay windows and en-suite shower rooms, two further double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom with a white three-piece suite plus a separate shower.
The property has fibre broadband hardwired through the home for consistency and speed, gas central heating, partial double glazing, a cellar, and a delightful west facing garden laid mainly to lawn with an expansive patio. The property also has its own allocated off-street parking space.
For viewings, call Campbell Smith Solicitors on 0131 253 2560 or book an appointment online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.