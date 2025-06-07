Generous £1.4 million Edinburgh West End four-bedroom main door flat with lovely garden up for sale

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 7th Jun 2025, 04:34 BST

This generous-sized Edinburgh West End four-bedroom main door period conversion flat is up for sale at offers over £1.4 million.

This superb family home at 5 Wester Coates Gardens boasts bright versatile accommodation offering the perfect blend of period proportions and contemporary styling.

The internal accommodation includes a west facing sitting room with glass sliding doors opening onto the private garden, and a large dining room also with glass sliding doors to the garden.

A highlight is the bespoke hand crafted 'Countryside' breakfasting kitchen with quartz worktops, quality integrated appliances and an instant hot water tap, utility/laundry and separate wc.

There are two grand double bedrooms both with bay windows and en-suite shower rooms, two further double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom with a white three-piece suite plus a separate shower.

The property has fibre broadband hardwired through the home for consistency and speed, gas central heating, partial double glazing, a cellar, and a delightful west facing garden laid mainly to lawn with an expansive patio. The property also has its own allocated off-street parking space.

For viewings, call Campbell Smith Solicitors on 0131 253 2560 or book an appointment online.

Wester Coates is a much desired, peaceful residential area set to the west of the city centre within walking distance of the fashionable West End.

1. 5 Wester Coates Gardens

Wester Coates is a much desired, peaceful residential area set to the west of the city centre within walking distance of the fashionable West End. | Campbell Smith Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The west facing sitting room with glass sliding doors opening onto the private garden.

2. Sitting room

The west facing sitting room with glass sliding doors opening onto the private garden. | Campbell Smith Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The large dining room, also with glass sliding doors to the garden.

3. Dining room

The large dining room, also with glass sliding doors to the garden. | Campbell Smith Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The delightful mature, screened west facing garden is laid mainly to lawn with an expansive patio having a retractable awning.

4. Garden

The delightful mature, screened west facing garden is laid mainly to lawn with an expansive patio having a retractable awning. | Campbell Smith Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice