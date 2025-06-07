This superb family home at 5 Wester Coates Gardens boasts bright versatile accommodation offering the perfect blend of period proportions and contemporary styling.

The internal accommodation includes a west facing sitting room with glass sliding doors opening onto the private garden, and a large dining room also with glass sliding doors to the garden.

A highlight is the bespoke hand crafted 'Countryside' breakfasting kitchen with quartz worktops, quality integrated appliances and an instant hot water tap, utility/laundry and separate wc.

There are two grand double bedrooms both with bay windows and en-suite shower rooms, two further double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom with a white three-piece suite plus a separate shower.

The property has fibre broadband hardwired through the home for consistency and speed, gas central heating, partial double glazing, a cellar, and a delightful west facing garden laid mainly to lawn with an expansive patio. The property also has its own allocated off-street parking space.

For viewings, call Campbell Smith Solicitors on 0131 253 2560 or book an appointment online.

1 . 5 Wester Coates Gardens Wester Coates is a much desired, peaceful residential area set to the west of the city centre within walking distance of the fashionable West End. | Campbell Smith Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room The west facing sitting room with glass sliding doors opening onto the private garden. | Campbell Smith Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The large dining room, also with glass sliding doors to the garden. | Campbell Smith Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The delightful mature, screened west facing garden is laid mainly to lawn with an expansive patio having a retractable awning. | Campbell Smith Photo: ESPC Photo Sales