Edinburgh for sale: Glossy five-bedroom home in Craigleith is incredibly light with elegant interiors

Stunning five-bedroom Edinburgh home for sale

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 7th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

This glossy five-bedroom home in Craigleith is incredibly light and bright, with elegant interiors throughout, and is currently on the market at offers over £710,000.

Benefiting from carefully considered interior specification, this energy efficient detached property at 29 Groathill Road South offers a fantastic, contemporary space both inside and out, perfect for entertaining and family life.

Flooded with natural light, there is a subtle evening ambience from many recessed, ceiling-mounted downlighters. The easy-care garden features a paved terrace and lawn, enclosed by walls topped with cast-iron railings and offers off-street private parking. For viewings, book an appointment online.

Situated two miles west of the City Centre in sought-after Craigleith, the property is a truly exceptional detached home of distinction, enjoying a lovely tranquil setting and catering perfectly to modern family living.

1. 29 Groathill Road South, Craigleith

The bright and spacious sitting room is the perfect space to relax after a hard day.

2. Sitting room

Spanning the rear of the house is the large kitchen/dining /family room with designer cupola, two sets of bi-fold doors to the sunny garden.

3. Dining room

The ultra-sleek Moores Definitive Kitchen is a great space to cook up a storm.

4. Kitchen

