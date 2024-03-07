This glossy five-bedroom home in Craigleith is incredibly light and bright, with elegant interiors throughout, and is currently on the market at offers over £710,000.
Benefiting from carefully considered interior specification, this energy efficient detached property at 29 Groathill Road South offers a fantastic, contemporary space both inside and out, perfect for entertaining and family life.
Flooded with natural light, there is a subtle evening ambience from many recessed, ceiling-mounted downlighters. The easy-care garden features a paved terrace and lawn, enclosed by walls topped with cast-iron railings and offers off-street private parking. For viewings, book an appointment online.