Go green and get more for your mortgages at Dandara's developments
A green mortgage is a loan that offers reduced interest rates or incentives if the home can be demonstrated to be energy-efficient or has eco-friendly features including solar panels or good insulation. The scheme rewards buyers for choosing greener homes.
By moving into a home with a high Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), prospective buyers can apply for a green mortgage and benefit from preferential rates and cashback schemes. The Homeowners Association highlight two key advantages of purchasing with a green mortgage including the immediate benefits of investing in an energy-efficient home and the assurance of increased resale value through future-proofing.
The collection of Dandara homes across East Scotland, provide homes for a wide range of buyers. From first-time buyers, second steppers to larger families, prospective homeowners can take advantage of energy efficient savings with a green mortgage application.
Tony Williamson, Sales Director at Dandara East Scotland commented: “As energy prices climb and environmental awareness grows, investing in an energy-efficient home is becoming increasingly valuable for buyers. Across the East Scotland, our homes provide an excellent opportunity to enjoy the advantages of energy efficiency while also benefiting from a green mortgage.”
Jack Wilson, New Build Director at Mortgage Advice Bureau, added: “For buyers looking to purchase a home, we recommend looking into the range of green mortgage options available. Whilst the savings made on the mortgage price itself might seem smaller than expected, the long-term benefits of purchasing an energy efficient property will undoubtedly make the decision worth it.”
