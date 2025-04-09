Go green and get more for your mortgages at Dandara's developments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the growing green mortgage market showing signs that it’s about to take off1, independent housebuilder Dandara East Scotland has a selection of EPC rated ‘B’ homes currently eligible to be purchased through the mortgage scheme across its developments.

A green mortgage is a loan that offers reduced interest rates or incentives if the home can be demonstrated to be energy-efficient or has eco-friendly features including solar panels or good insulation. The scheme rewards buyers for choosing greener homes.

By moving into a home with a high Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), prospective buyers can apply for a green mortgage and benefit from preferential rates and cashback schemes. The Homeowners Association highlight two key advantages of purchasing with a green mortgage including the immediate benefits of investing in an energy-efficient home and the assurance of increased resale value through future-proofing.

The collection of Dandara homes across East Scotland, provide homes for a wide range of buyers. From first-time buyers, second steppers to larger families, prospective homeowners can take advantage of energy efficient savings with a green mortgage application.

Wallace View Canna

Tony Williamson, Sales Director at Dandara East Scotland commented: “As energy prices climb and environmental awareness grows, investing in an energy-efficient home is becoming increasingly valuable for buyers. Across the East Scotland, our homes provide an excellent opportunity to enjoy the advantages of energy efficiency while also benefiting from a green mortgage.”

Jack Wilson, New Build Director at Mortgage Advice Bureau, added: “For buyers looking to purchase a home, we recommend looking into the range of green mortgage options available. Whilst the savings made on the mortgage price itself might seem smaller than expected, the long-term benefits of purchasing an energy efficient property will undoubtedly make the decision worth it.”

For more information about the homes available in East Scotland, visit www.dandara.com.