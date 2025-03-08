This loft-style apartment in a former commercial building is a wonderful option for someone looking to step away from a traditional Georgian flat into a property with a much more contemporary feel.

Presented to the market in immaculate internal condition and boasting over 200m² of living space, 56/5 Thistle Street forms part of a converted auction house that was renovated by Sundial Properties.

The property is offered to the market chain-free and also comes with a secure garage accessed from Thistle Street South West Lane.

The property itself is accessed from a well-maintained common entrance that has a secure entryphone system. This really is a magnificent city centre apartment that needs to be seen to be fully appreciated.

Check out our video above and photo gallery below to see inside.

1 . Sitting room To one end you find a magnificent dual-aspect sitting room which is naturally bright and enjoys a huge amount of floor space that will give a new owner endless flexibility to create their ideal entertaining space. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Office space The double-height ceiling gives a sense of immense space and has allowed the creation of a mezzanine office space. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen and dining area The dining kitchen boasts an ample range of contemporary base units and ample wall-mounted shelving. There is plenty of prep and storage space and a range of integrated appliances that will satisfy the most demanding home cooks. The kitchen can also comfortably accommodate an eight or ten-seat table and supporting furniture. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . 56/5 Thistle Street This stunning three-bedroom top-floor apartment on Thistle Street in the heart of the New Town is presented to the market in immaculate internal condition, and boasts over 200m² of living space. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales