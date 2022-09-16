Gorgeous four-bed upper villa offers grand living in the Grange
This four-bed main-door upper villa would suit a growing family as it is within walking distance of excellent primary and secondary schooling, and the open space of The Meadows.
15a Grange Road, Edinburgh, EH9 1UQ. Offers over £575,000. Marketed by Connell & Connell.
The property retains many fine period features, including high ceilings, cornice work, picture rails, and working shutters in most rooms.
The apartment consists of an entrance stair leading to a hallway with cupola; an elegant lounge with bay windows, window seat and a feature marble fireplace; a contemporary dining kitchen; four spacious double bedrooms, and a stylish bathroom.
The property has good storage throughout and benefits from gas central heating and partial double glazing.