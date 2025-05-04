This detached property at 12 Bellfield Avenue in the desirable Eskbank area of the Midlothian town, is available for offers over £455,000.
Altered and extended to provide stunning, bespoke, family accommodation, having been finished with fixtures and fittings of the highest standard, this detached bungalow provides gorgeous, bright, and spacious, generously proportioned accommodation, all on ground floor level.
Providing wonderful living and entertaining space, three bedrooms and three bathrooms this property will suit a host of potential purchasers. Situated close to excellent amenities and commuting links this gorgeous home is presented in true as new turn-key condition.
Given the design, layout, and standard of build, combined with the superb, quiet, sought-after location it occupies, this property will prove to be extremely popular. For viewings, call McDougall McQueen on 0131 663 7261 or book an appointment online.
