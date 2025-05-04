This detached property at 12 Bellfield Avenue in the desirable Eskbank area of the Midlothian town, is available for offers over £455,000.

Altered and extended to provide stunning, bespoke, family accommodation, having been finished with fixtures and fittings of the highest standard, this detached bungalow provides gorgeous, bright, and spacious, generously proportioned accommodation, all on ground floor level.

✨ Stay up to date on Edinburgh’s biggest stories as they happen - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Sign up here: https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/newsletter

Providing wonderful living and entertaining space, three bedrooms and three bathrooms this property will suit a host of potential purchasers. Situated close to excellent amenities and commuting links this gorgeous home is presented in true as new turn-key condition.

Given the design, layout, and standard of build, combined with the superb, quiet, sought-after location it occupies, this property will prove to be extremely popular. For viewings, call McDougall McQueen on 0131 663 7261 or book an appointment online.

1 . Garden There is a lovely private landscaped garden to the rear, with external power, resin patio area, astro turf lawn, garden room and storage area, providing a gorgeous space for outside entertaining and relaxation. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The Midlothian property's spacious living room with two solar powered Velux windows. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The stunning open plan fitted kitchen, dining and family room area includes this German designer kitchen with a range of units, Minerva solid worksurfaces with inset sink, a range Miele integrated appliances. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . 12 Bellfield Avenue, Dalkeith This property has a resin driveway providing parking for four cars. There is also an electric vehicle charging point and an outside tap at this superb much sought-after quiet residential location. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales