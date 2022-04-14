The impinging trees from the Hitachi depot are an eyesore for residents.

People living in Mountcastle Crescent said that the overhanging trees are preventing grass growth and causing piles of bird droppings and and want their locomotive neighbours to take swift action.

Taxi driver Martin Tonner, who has lived on the street for more than 20 years described the situation as “horrendous” and as a series of “broken promises”.

He said: “I’ve been at them for three years to try and get them to cut it down to no avail. I’ve emailed them, phoned them and they’re just ignoring you.

Martin Tonner is fed up of cleaning bird mess off his garden furniture

“There’s broken promises. They’ll say that they’ll get round to it, they’ve got guys on it but they never get round to doing it.

“The trees must be more than 10 or 15 feet into my garden now and I’ve got bird droppings on my tables and chairs which has got to be cleaned constantly. It’s horrible and they’re just not interested.”

He added: “Don’t get me wrong, it’s a massive job, but it’s their land and it’s up to them to try and sort it out.”

The trees are affecting grass growth due to shading of lawns, reduce rainwater reaching the ground and tree roots are now protruding through lawns and causing garden slabs to become displaced.

Lack of sunshine and rainfall are preventing grass growth

Another resident said: “Each year it just gets worse. You can’t grow grass down there. The roots are on the surface pushing up through the earth. I It could be cut and the whole front could be taken off them.”

John McLellan, Scottish Conservative councillor for Craigentinny and Duddingston, said: “Hitachi have made a clear promise that they want to be good neighbours and it’s a bit disappointing that they’ve not acted on what seems to be fairly reasonable demands despite having been approached on more than one occasion.

“I hope they’ll get this sorted out without further delay.”

A Hitachi Rail spokesperson apologised to residents, adding: “Plans are already in place to resolve the situation by pruning trees on the site. This is due to start once bird nesting season is complete and we’re permitted to maintain the trees.”

