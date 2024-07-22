Homebuilder rescues housing development in Shawfair
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dundas has recently completed the purchase of a site on the well-established Shawfair development six miles south of the city, which boasts excellent road and rail links into the heart of the capital, as well accessibility to the airport and nearby motorway network.
Construction will shortly commence to build 59 homes, the properties will consist of a mix of three- to six-bed homes. By stepping into the project, Dundas has committed to delivering high-spec homes that exceed industry standards – with the aim of delivering the first homes by late autumn 2024.
As a new neighbourhood on the edge of the city, Shawfair offers a mix of local retail and community health facilities, as well as 3km of cycle paths that easily connect homeowners to the train station, schools and Park & Ride.
Craig Fairfoull, sales and marketing director at Dundas, said: “We appreciate there may have been unexpected challenges and uncertainties faced by prospective homeowners engaged with the previous developer.
“However, our primary goal is to make the transition as smooth as possible, and we urge those who had reservations with Stewart Milne for one of these plots to contact us immediately.
“We aim to deliver these much-needed homes in the coming months, allowing prospective buyers to finally move into the homes they have been looking forward to.”
The development will see Dundas complete various house types that remain similar in style and specification to the previous developer, including terraced, semi and larger detached homes.
Dundas was supported through the acquisition of the site by solicitors Anderson Strathern.
Dundas is asking potential buyers who may have reserved a plot with the previous developer to contact them at [email protected] to speak to a member of the sales team.
To find out more visit our website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.