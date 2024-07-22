Homebuilder rescues housing development in Shawfair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A residential development in Shawfair, south of Edinburgh, has been rescued from collapsed developer Stewart Milne to be successfully delivered by independent property developer, Dundas Estates.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundas has recently completed the purchase of a site on the well-established Shawfair development six miles south of the city, which boasts excellent road and rail links into the heart of the capital, as well accessibility to the airport and nearby motorway network.

Construction will shortly commence to build 59 homes, the properties will consist of a mix of three- to six-bed homes. By stepping into the project, Dundas has committed to delivering high-spec homes that exceed industry standards – with the aim of delivering the first homes by late autumn 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a new neighbourhood on the edge of the city, Shawfair offers a mix of local retail and community health facilities, as well as 3km of cycle paths that easily connect homeowners to the train station, schools and Park & Ride.

An Elland-style home at the development

Craig Fairfoull, sales and marketing director at Dundas, said: “We appreciate there may have been unexpected challenges and uncertainties faced by prospective homeowners engaged with the previous developer.

“However, our primary goal is to make the transition as smooth as possible, and we urge those who had reservations with Stewart Milne for one of these plots to contact us immediately.

“We aim to deliver these much-needed homes in the coming months, allowing prospective buyers to finally move into the homes they have been looking forward to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will see Dundas complete various house types that remain similar in style and specification to the previous developer, including terraced, semi and larger detached homes.

Nairn style home

Dundas was supported through the acquisition of the site by solicitors Anderson Strathern.

Dundas is asking potential buyers who may have reserved a plot with the previous developer to contact them at [email protected] to speak to a member of the sales team.

To find out more visit our website.