House builder donates high-vis vests to school children across Edinburgh as part of safety campaign

Miller Homes is running its Home Safe campaign for a second year across Scotland, providing high-vis vests to help children walk to school safely in the winter months. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

After a successful first year in the West of Scotland, Miller Homes has expanded the campaign for a second year, this time across central Scotland, including Edinburgh, and will be providing high-vis vests for parents and guardians to pick up from its three developments in the capital – Edgelaw, South Gilmerton Brae, and Highbrae at Lang Loan.

In addition to wearing high-vis vests when travelling to school, Miller Homes also encourages children and their guardians to familiarise themselves with educational resources on the Road Safety Scotland website, including activities for children around the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents’ Green Cross Code.

These helpful activities include tips on how children can navigate roads safely and outlines five simple steps children should take when crossing a road:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured in their new high-vis vests are pupils Findlay (8), Arron (8) and Arya (5), along with Laura Martin, assistant site manager at Miller Homes' Edgelaw development, and Eddie Zanre, development sales manager. Picture by Stewart Attwood.

1 Find a safe place to cross

2 Stop just before you get to the kerb

3 Look all around for traffic and listen

4 If traffic is coming, let it pass

5 When it is safe, go straight across the road – do not run, keep looking and listening while you cross

Lynsey Brown, regional sales director for Miller Homes East, said: “We’re delighted to be launching Home Safe in the East of Scotland and hope it will go some way to helping children travel to and from school as safely as possible.

"With the darker nights only a few weeks away our high-vis vests will make sure the children in the Edinburgh communities we build in stand-out on their walk or cycle to school, especially near busy roads. We are looking forward to seeing kids sporting their vests and enjoying a safe walk to and from school, no matter the weather.”

Suitable for all primary school children, the high-vis vests will be available on a first-come first-served basis and can be collected from the marketing suite at Edgelaw, South Gilmerton Brae, and Highbrae at Lang Loan from Thursday to Monday, 10.30am-5.30pm.