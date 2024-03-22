Image: Dandara

Sale agents and representatives from Warners Solicitors and Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) will be on hand to discuss how homebuyers can sell their property and move into a new Dandara home.

Home buyers will also have a chance to have an exclusive look at the development's newly launched Iona view home.

The event, running from 12-4pm both days, will have a representative from the MAB available on site throughout the weekend, with a member of the Warners team joining on Sunday.

Jim Maclachan, Partner at Warners said: “Dandara is currently offering a Part Exchange scheme at their Foxhall Gait development, which is a great option for those who have a home to sell to help ease the stress of moving. We will value your current property and get it ready for market once you have reserved your Dandara home.

“I’ll be on hand on Sunday to run through any queries buyers may have about selling their current property and how they can secure a home here in Foxhall Gait.”

Foxhall Gait’s newly launched view home is one of the property types available through the Part Exchange scheme.

The Iona, Home 85, is a four-bedroom detached property available for £389,995, which includes a contemporary open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area, integral garage with internal access to the house, ground floor cloakroom and two bathrooms.

Tony Williamson, Sales Director at Dandara East Scotland, commented: “While a lot of our customers here in Foxhall

Gait have purchased a property before, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t complications they can run into as second steppers.

“The teams from MAB and Warners will be able to assist with the financial and logistical side to moving from your

old home to your new, while the Dandara team will be happy to show buyers around our newly launched view home, which will give customers a sense of what sort of home we have on offer here at Foxhall Gait.”

A five-minute walk to Kirkliston village, Foxhall Gait is close to the beauty of Scotland’s countryside while also