Housebuilder celebrates delivery of thousands of new homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Keepmoat key stats at a glance:

Revenue increased by over 11% to £864.6m (12 Months to October 22: £778.1m)

EBITDA £101.4m

Average selling price increased by 3.4% to £211,000

Delivery of 4,074 new homes

Continuing 5-star builder status

Tim Beale, Chief Executive Officer of Keepmoat, said: “I am delighted to report that the 2023 financial year saw Keepmoat deliver another strong financial performance, which is a fantastic achievement against the backdrop of an extremely challenging market.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Beale, CEO of Keepmoat. He has welcomed the firm's strong financial results which have just been released,

"Keepmoat has once again proven itself to be a resilient and agile business and unlike many of its peer group, has continued to grow, maintaining volumes, continuing to invest in land and delivering a record number of new homes where others have had to slow production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our unique Partnership Business Model, underpinned by our multi-tenure offering and the attractiveness of our product, has once again proved its value, demonstrating that it allows us to operate successfully and thrive in all market conditions."

He added: “We delivered 4,074 much needed new homes across the UK, more than ever before, with a focus on our core first time buyer customer base, building high quality new homes at prices people can afford, in places they want to live. The average selling price of our homes increased by 3.4% to £211,000 reflecting the continued demand for our high quality, affordable new homes.

“We remain committed to a multi-tenure strategy, working with our partners, including Homes England, local authorities, registered providers and the private rented sector. In the last financial year, the attractiveness of our product, coupled with our strong relationships with our partners, enabled us to secure additional delivery and maintain volumes. We have an excellent forward sales position and our strong land pipeline, equivalent to circa six years of delivery, retains flexibility and opportunity for us to deliver on our strategic objectives.

“Looking ahead I am cautiously optimistic, an improved open market sale rate in the early part of 2024 demonstrates that some confidence and stability has returned to the market, underpinned by reduced mortgage rates for some products and some easing to the cost of living and inflationary environment.”