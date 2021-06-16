Out of Scotland’s 32 council areas only five have seen average property prices go down in the last 12 months, with the other 27 registering increases of between 2.4 and 5.2 per cent.

And a new study from real estate company Zoopla has found that half of homeowners in Scotland undervalue their homes by an average of £32,000, with just 28 per cent having an accurate idea of the value of their home.

Here are the average house prices in every Scottish council area as of June 2021, from cheapest to most expensive, with the amount values have increased or decreased in the last year.

1 . East Ayrshire East Ayrshire, whose largest town is Kilmarnock, is the cheapest place in Scotland to buy a house, with an avergage price of £73,500 - up 4.9 per cent in the last year.

2 . North Ayrshire The second cheapest spot in Scotland is North Ayrshire, with its largest town of Irvine, averaging a house price of £79,000 - up 4.9 per cent in the last year.

3 . Na h-Eileanan an Iar Average property prices in Na h-Eileanan an Iar (the Outer Hebrides), including the town of Stornoway, have plunged by 24.6 per cent in the last year to £80,300.

4 . North Lanarkshire Property prices in North Lanarkshire, with its largest town of Cumbernauld, have risen 4.5 per cent over the last year to £92,500.