This is the first time Hillwood Cottage has been brought to the open market for the first time in 70 years. This delightful property is packed with charming original features, set within substantial landscaped garden grounds, around 1.5 acres, which offer full privacy on all sides.

The property itself, which is just a five minute drive from Edinburgh Airport, has been extended and reconfigured to offer a generous family home in excellent order. It benefits from various outbuildings which include a large outside studio with balcony, a double carport with large storage cupboard, a separate outside room which houses a sink basin and WC, and various other outside storage units.

The gardens sweep and enclose the property fully and with the benefit of high stone walls and mature trees surrounding it, which offers fully complete seclusion and privacy on all sides. The gardens itself are well landscaped with lawns, borders, established plants and raspberry and blackberry bushes. There is also an existing greenhouse.

Alongside the property, separated by a privacy wall, is a further two acres of land with a converted stable-barn and outbuilding which the owners are willing to sell by separate negotiation if so desired. There is a large floored attic space with Ramsay ladder.

Viewings can be arranged by appointment with DMD by calling 0131 316 4666

2 . Drawing room The impressive drawing room comes with ornate cornicing, feature curved wall with three sets of French doors with working shutters and original period fireplace, hearth and surround. | DMD Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Conservatory Natural light floods into this Ratho Station home thanks to this impressive conservatory, which is a great size for relaxing or entertaining. | DMD Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

