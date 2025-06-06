The property 8 Linn Mill has been extensively redeveloped by the current owners and now offers an immaculate contemporary living space which is designed to take maximum advantage of the property's elevated position and stunning aspect towards the Firth of Forth and the Queensferry Crossing.

Further benefits include a secluded west-facing rear garden, a detached garage, a driveway, extensive cellar space with internal and external access, gas central heating, double glazing, and a modern Genvex ventilation and heat exchange system.

The accommodation is focused on a beautiful open plan living space which has been thoughtfully designed to capture as much natural light as possible and take advantage of the amazing outlook available.

This property must be seen in person to fully appreciate the quality of the finish and the stunning position of the house. For viewings, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

1 . 8 Linn Mill The property is elevated above street level and largely sits above surrounding properties. This gives a beautiful sense of privacy. There is a wide driveway and a detached double garage. The tiered front garden is well landscaped and stairs give access to the property itself. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/ dining area The accommodation is focused on a beautiful open plan living space which has been thoughtfully designed to capture as much natural light as possible and take advantage of the amazing outlook available. On one side, the contemporary kitchen offers plenty of prep and storage space and a range of high-quality integrated appliances. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Lounge area The living space boasts a dual-aspect, additional sky-lights, oak flooring and a multi-fuel stove that creates a natural focal point for the room. The new owner is going to have plenty of flexibility to create their ideal entertaining space. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The rear garden is west-facing and perfect for afternoon and evening sun. Surrounded by established trees and hedges, the rear garden is completely private. Outdoor power and water are available in the garage and the rear garden. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales