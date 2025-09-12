This five-bedroom, four-bathroom detached house at 17 Daiches Braes in Brunstane represents the perfect family home, with a wealth of flexible living space for multi-generational living, gardens, and excellent private parking.

Furthermore, it is ideally placed for easy access to the amenities that the area has to offer. These include shops (Fort Kinnaird and an Asda Superstore are within walking distance), transport links connecting across the city and further afield, with Brunstane train station just two minutes away by foot, Portobello beach only a 10-minute walk, primary and secondary schooling, and a wealth of green space, with Brunstane Burn Path adjacent to the property.

The home has four spacious and flexible reception/living areas, giving the new owner excellent scope to use them in different ways to suit their own needs.

Externally, the family home is accompanied by a low-maintenance, paved side garden area and a rear garden with easy-upkeep paving, a lawn, and a wealth of leafy shrubbery. Excellent off-street parking is provided by a double garage and two private driveways.

For viewings, call 0131 253 2236 or book an appointment online.

1 . Living room The living room occupies a spacious footprint that allows for various configurations of lounge furniture and it is illuminated by a large window with a window seat. A fireplace creates a warming focal point, whilst the living room also features a fitted bookcase. | Thorntons Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Family room There is also a large, triple-aspect family room that could be utilised as a more informal living room, a TV room, a children's playroom, or a teenager's den, and benefits from garden access. | Thorntons Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The formal dining room is conveniently connected to the kitchen and creates the perfect setting for family meals and dinner parties, with ample space for at least a six-seater dining table alongside additional furniture. | Thorntons Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden Externally, the family home is accompanied by a low-maintenance, paved side garden area and a rear garden with easy-upkeep paving, a lawn, and a wealth of leafy shrubbery. | Thorntons Photo: ESPC Photo Sales