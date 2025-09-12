This five-bedroom, four-bathroom detached house at 17 Daiches Braes in Brunstane represents the perfect family home, with a wealth of flexible living space for multi-generational living, gardens, and excellent private parking.
Furthermore, it is ideally placed for easy access to the amenities that the area has to offer. These include shops (Fort Kinnaird and an Asda Superstore are within walking distance), transport links connecting across the city and further afield, with Brunstane train station just two minutes away by foot, Portobello beach only a 10-minute walk, primary and secondary schooling, and a wealth of green space, with Brunstane Burn Path adjacent to the property.
The home has four spacious and flexible reception/living areas, giving the new owner excellent scope to use them in different ways to suit their own needs.
Externally, the family home is accompanied by a low-maintenance, paved side garden area and a rear garden with easy-upkeep paving, a lawn, and a wealth of leafy shrubbery. Excellent off-street parking is provided by a double garage and two private driveways.
For viewings, call 0131 253 2236 or book an appointment online.