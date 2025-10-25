I can't believe how much potential this Edinburgh five-bedroom home in Fairmilehead has

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST

This large five-bedroom Edinburgh family is home packed with potential and currently available for offers over £695,000.

This superb detached home at 7 Galachlawside in Fairmilehead has five double bedrooms and is perfectly suited for family living.

Offering generous living space and huge potential, the property is sure to appeal to many. Externally, there is a south-facing rear garden with a large patio area — perfect for summer barbecues — as well as off-street parking for at least two cars and an integrated double garage.

Early viewings are highly recommended to avoid disappointment, call Blair Cadell on 0131 253 2338 or book an appointment online.

This Fairmilehead home benefits from off-street parking for at least two cars and an integrated double garage.

1. 7 Galachlawside

This Fairmilehead home benefits from off-street parking for at least two cars and an integrated double garage. | Blair Cadell Photo: ESPC

The spacious living room, with a decorative fireplace and sliding doors opening to the garden, the perfect space for relaxing with family and friends.

2. Living room

The spacious living room, with a decorative fireplace and sliding doors opening to the garden, the perfect space for relaxing with family and friends. | Blair Cadell Photo: ESPC

The kitchen-diner is fitted with a range of wall and base units, a gas hob, double oven, and white goods (included in the sale).

3. Kitchen/ diner

The kitchen-diner is fitted with a range of wall and base units, a gas hob, double oven, and white goods (included in the sale). | Blair Cadell Photo: ESPC

Externally, there is a south-facing rear garden with a large patio area — perfect for summer barbecues.

4. Garden

Externally, there is a south-facing rear garden with a large patio area — perfect for summer barbecues. | Blair Cadell Photo: ESPC

