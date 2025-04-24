I can't believe how peaceful this four-bedroom East Lothian home with large garden is

Maple Cottage is a four-bedroom semi-detached house in Carberry that forms part of a small modern development just south of Musselburgh, called Springfield Steading. It was built in 2017 and is presented to the market in excellent condition.

This property has an enviable position in the development with a large corner garden that backs onto surrounding woodland. Internal accommodation is focused on a beautiful living room that has a bi-fold door opening into the garden.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Externally, the property has a driveway that can accommodate several vehicles, and there is additional visitor parking in the development. The extensive rear garden has been well landscaped and there are a variety of areas to sit and relax, including a large patio.

This is a superb house and a viewing will be essential to fully appreciate all it can offer. For a viewing, call McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 253 2263, or book an appointment online.

1 . 10 Springfield Steading, Carberry This four-bedroom semi-detached house forms part of a small modern development just south of Inveresk. Externally, the property has a driveway that can accommodate several vehicles, and there is additional visitor parking in the development. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room Internal accommodation is focused on a beautiful living room that has a bi-fold door opening into the garden. With a well-landscaped garden, this layout helps create a free-flowing entertaining space in the summer months. The room has plenty of space for a large suite and supporting furniture, meaning a new owner will have plenty of flexibility to create their ideal entertaining space. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen There is a superb dining kitchen which includes a full range of contemporary base and wall-mounted units that are topped with wooden work surfaces and set against a tiled splashback. There is a range of quality integrated appliances and plenty of prep and storage space for the aspiring chef. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC Photo Sales