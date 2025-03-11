I can't believe the views from this £1.25 million five-bed townhouse at £150m Edinburgh 52-acre development

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 10:44 BST

Developer Qmile Group has released for sale the final £1.25 million five-bedroom new-build townhouse at its £150m, 52-acre Craighouse development in Morningside, Edinburgh.

The three-storey 2,610 sq ft home is located on West Craig which comprises 10 four, five and six-bedroom townhouses. The last remaining townhouse is a fully furnished show home demonstrating how each Qmile Group townhouse is designed to be light and flowing, combining open plan living with many flexible spaces.

Set within open lawns and mature woodlands, Craighouse has outstanding views across the Scottish capital. Its location provides residents with a secluded space in which to live and relax that is within easy reach of the city centre.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The West Craig show home allows visitors to experience the townhouse’s full height glass windows which flood the rooms with natural light and provide a variety of views.

As with all the townhouses, specification includes a designer kitchen with integrated Siemens appliances and a bespoke bathroom with Villeroy & Boch sanitaryware and Hansgrohe taps and shower fittings.

For more information about Craighouse and homes for sale across the development click here.

Ideal for family living, the 2,160 sq ft fully furnished show home combines open plan design with many flexible spaces.

1. Relax

Ideal for family living, the 2,160 sq ft fully furnished show home combines open plan design with many flexible spaces. | Qmile Group

Photo Sales
West Craig's show home has a spacious designer kitchen and dining area, perfect for cooking up a storm for guests.

2. Entertain

West Craig's show home has a spacious designer kitchen and dining area, perfect for cooking up a storm for guests. | Qmile Group

Photo Sales
West Craig (pictured) comprises 10 four-, five- and six bedroom townhouses.

3. Exclusive

West Craig (pictured) comprises 10 four-, five- and six bedroom townhouses. | Qmile Group

Photo Sales
The top floor terraces on West Craig homes provide superb views across the Edinburgh skyline.

4. Sightseeing

The top floor terraces on West Craig homes provide superb views across the Edinburgh skyline. | Qmile Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice