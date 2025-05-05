I can't believe the views of Edinburgh Castle from this city centre flat available for around half a million

Kevin Quinn

Published 5th May 2025, 10:55 BST

This fourth floor city centre flat, which provides stunning views of Edinburgh Castle from its balcony, is currently available for offers over £475,000.

This spacious, fourth floor flat at 90/8 Princes Street offers exceptional views across Princes Street to Edinburgh Castle and across the city skyline towards Arthur’s Seat.

It is one of only a handful of residential properties on Princes Street in the heart of Edinburgh’s city centre. The property is located among many popular amenities including, high street retailers, restaurants, bars and cafes and has excellent public transport links via bus, tram and trains from nearby Edinburgh Waverly Station.

The accommodation comprises: welcoming hallway, bright, south-facing living room with feature fireplace, separate kitchen/dining room, two good-sized double bedrooms, an en-suite shower room and bathroom.

The property features gas central heating and there is on-street permit parking in the area.

For viewings, call Deans Solicitors and Estate Agents on 0131 667 1900, email [email protected] or book an appointment online.

| Deans

This spacious, fourth floor flat's balcony offers exceptional views across Princes Street to Edinburgh Castle and across the city skyline.

| Deans

The city centre property's large south-facing living room comes with a feature fireplace.

| Deans

The separate kitchen/dining room has plenty of space for cooking up a storm for family or guests.

| Deans

