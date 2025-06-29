Flat 9, 24 Simpson Loan is an immaculate and spacious second-floor flat in the landmark city centre development overlooking The Meadows, with an allocated parking space in the secure underground garage.

This fabulous property is close to the open spaces of The Meadows and Princes Street Gardens, as well as Edinburgh's historic Old Town and Edinburgh University.

It features a welcoming hall with entry phone handset and storage cupboards, and a spacious sitting room with masses of natural light provided by south facing floor to ceiling windows.

There is also a modern kitchen featuring a range of wall mounted and floor standing unit with integrated appliances, as well as the master bedroom with built-in-wardrobes and en-suite shower room.

Open viewings take place on Sundays 2-4pm, for an appointment, call Murray Beith Murray on 0131 376 3124 or book online.

1 . 24 Simpson Loan This property is an immaculate and spacious second-floor flat in the landmark Quartermile development, with views across The Meadows and an allocated parking space in the secure underground garage. | Murray Beith Murray Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living and dining room The spacious living and dining room, with masses of natural light provided by south facing floor to ceiling windows. | Murray Beith Murray Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen features a range of wall mounted and floor standing units with integrated appliances. | Muray Beith Murray Photo: ESPC Photo Sales