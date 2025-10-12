Currently available for offers over £725,000, 23 Stanley Road, in Trinity, forms part of an elegant stone-built detached villa.

Beautifully proportioned and tastefully presented throughout, the property effortlessly combines the grace and character of a period home with the comfort and style of contemporary living.

The welcoming sitting room enjoys an abundance of natural light and features a striking fireplace and a wood-burning stove, creating a warm and inviting focal point.

The spacious kitchen and dining area provides the perfect setting for everyday family life and entertaining alike. French doors open directly onto a private, south-facing terrace, ideal for outdoor dining or morning coffee.

Throughout, the property benefits from tasteful decor, excellent storage, and a sense of light and space enhanced by high ceilings, decorative cornicing, and other charming period details.

Externally, the home continues to impress. The private rear garden enjoys a sunny, south-facing aspect and provides a useful outdoor space, and there is a substantial driveway offering parking for several vehicles in addition to the single garage, located to the rear of the building.

This outstanding home is ideally positioned within easy reach of local amenities, reputable schools and excellent transport links to the city centre.

Combining elegant period features, generous accommodation, and outdoor space, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a truly distinguished property in one of Edinburgh's most desirable neighbourhoods.

For viewings, call Simpson & Marwick on 0131 581 5700 or book an appointment online.

