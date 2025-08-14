This simply stunning detached family home at 74 Hillpark Avenue, set on a rare and extensive plot with breath-taking views over Edinburgh, is an absolute must-see.

Offering five bedrooms and generous living space, this property perfectly combines comfort, style, and practicality—making it an ideal family home.

Inside, the accommodation includes a spacious open-plan living and dining room, complete with a decorative fireplace, creating the perfect setting for relaxing evenings or hosting friends and family.

The recently fitted modern kitchen is a chef's dream, boasting a sleek range of floor and wall units, an induction hob, twin double ovens, integrated appliances, and direct access to the rear garden—ideal for both everyday meals and entertaining.

There are four double bedrooms, including a master with large wardrobes for excellent storage, plus a versatile single bedroom that works beautifully as a nursery or home office. Two stylish shower rooms are fitted with contemporary two-piece suites and luxurious mains showers.

To the rear, a large conservatory offers a light-filled space to enjoy the summer months while connecting seamlessly to the landscaped garden.

The grounds are a gardener and wildlife enthusiast's paradise—featuring mature flower beds, patios, ponds, decking, and panoramic views across Edinburgh, stretching to the Castle and beyond and offers direct access to Corstorphine hill.

To view this property, call Blair Cadell on 0131 253 2338 or book an appointment online.

