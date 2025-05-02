Impressive Edinburgh four-bedroom home combining modern design with practical family living

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 04:59 BST

This impressive Edinburgh four-bedroom home, which combines modern design with practical family living, is currently available for offers over £585,000.

The welcoming vestibule at 5 Baberton Crescent opens into a striking split-plan reception and dining area, complete with a gas living flame fire and bi-fold doors leading to a beautifully landscaped, enclosed south-facing garden, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

A stunning contemporary kitchen features high-end integrated appliances, including a boiling water tap, fridge-freezer, dishwasher, double oven with combi oven, induction hob, extractor hood and a dedicated drinks fridge. A breakfasting bar seamlessly connects the kitchen to the dining area, enhancing the open-plan feel of this property.

Stairs with a galleried landing lead to an impressive principal bedroom suite with a large private balcony enjoying a sunny southerly aspect. The suite also includes a walk-in dressing room with ample hanging space and access to a large floored attic.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

The principal bedroom's large private balcony enjoys a sunny southerly aspect.

1. Balcony

The principal bedroom's large private balcony enjoys a sunny southerly aspect.

The welcoming vestibule opens into a striking split-plan reception and dining area, complete with a gas living flame fire.

2. Living area

The welcoming vestibule opens into a striking split-plan reception and dining area, complete with a gas living flame fire.

The stunning contemporary kitchen features high-end integrated appliances, including a boiling water tap, fridge-freezer, dishwasher, double oven with combi oven, induction hob, extractor hood and a dedicated drinks fridge.

3. Kitchen

The stunning contemporary kitchen features high-end integrated appliances, including a boiling water tap, fridge-freezer, dishwasher, double oven with combi oven, induction hob, extractor hood and a dedicated drinks fridge.

A breakfasting bar seamlessly connects the kitchen to the dining area, enhancing the open-plan feel.

4. Dining area

A breakfasting bar seamlessly connects the kitchen to the dining area, enhancing the open-plan feel.

