The welcoming vestibule at 5 Baberton Crescent opens into a striking split-plan reception and dining area, complete with a gas living flame fire and bi-fold doors leading to a beautifully landscaped, enclosed south-facing garden, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

A stunning contemporary kitchen features high-end integrated appliances, including a boiling water tap, fridge-freezer, dishwasher, double oven with combi oven, induction hob, extractor hood and a dedicated drinks fridge. A breakfasting bar seamlessly connects the kitchen to the dining area, enhancing the open-plan feel of this property.

Stairs with a galleried landing lead to an impressive principal bedroom suite with a large private balcony enjoying a sunny southerly aspect. The suite also includes a walk-in dressing room with ample hanging space and access to a large floored attic.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

1 . Balcony The principal bedroom's large private balcony enjoys a sunny southerly aspect. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living area The welcoming vestibule opens into a striking split-plan reception and dining area, complete with a gas living flame fire. | Neilsons/ Panography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The stunning contemporary kitchen features high-end integrated appliances, including a boiling water tap, fridge-freezer, dishwasher, double oven with combi oven, induction hob, extractor hood and a dedicated drinks fridge. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Dining area A breakfasting bar seamlessly connects the kitchen to the dining area, enhancing the open-plan feel. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales