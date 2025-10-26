Impressive Edinburgh three-bedroom basement flat up for sale on sought-after New Town street

An impressive Edinburgh three-bedroom basement flat is up for sale, situated on a sought-after New Town street.

Tucked away on the elegant and in-demand London Street, this impressive three-bedroom main door basement flat forms part of a handsome Georgian townhouse and offers a rare combination of space, character, and privacy.

Beautifully presented in very good condition throughout, the property retains a wealth of traditional period features, including a number of working shutters, and generous room proportions that exemplify classic Georgian architecture.

The property also includes a private section of the lovely shared rear garden.

For viewings, call McEwan Fraser on 253 2263, or book an appointment online.

1. Kitchen/ diner

The particularly large dining kitchen, thoughtfully designed for modern living while maintaining its period charm. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

2. Garden

The property enjoys a section of rear garden offering a peaceful retreat ideal for outdoor dining or gardening. The garden is split between the basement and first-floor flats, but no fence has been erected by mutual agreement. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

3. Courtyard

Externally, the property enjoys excellent outdoor space rarely found in central Edinburgh. As well as the garden, there is a front courtyard providing access to three useful under-street cellars that have power and light. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

4. 24A London Street

Beautifully presented in very good condition throughout, the property retains a wealth of traditional period features, including a number of working shutters, and generous room proportions that exemplify classic Georgian architecture. | McEwan Fraser Photo: ESPC

